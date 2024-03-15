Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. 1,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Pharming Group Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $771.09 million, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

