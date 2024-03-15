Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.63. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $156.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

