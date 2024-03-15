PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

PHINIA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHINIA has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PHINIA will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHINIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PHINIA by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 245,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,732 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in PHINIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.