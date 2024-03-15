Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.67, but opened at $23.49. Phreesia shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 175,473 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,184 shares of company stock worth $251,630 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. State of Wyoming increased its position in Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Phreesia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.93.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

