Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Up 157.1% in February

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500,000 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the February 14th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,056,000 after buying an additional 452,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,337,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,671,000 after buying an additional 407,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.01. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

