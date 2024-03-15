Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PIRS opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 378,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

