PLANET Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.45 Million (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $75.45 million and $13.56 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PLANET has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One PLANET token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PLANET

PLANET was first traded on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00009443 USD and is down -10.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $11,562,075.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

