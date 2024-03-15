PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Trading Down 4%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 36,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 66,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.
PLDT Trading Down 3.0 %
PLDT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 142.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PLDT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PLDT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PLDT by 1,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PLDT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
