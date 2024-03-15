Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.63 Billion

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Portal (IOU) token can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00003314 BTC on popular exchanges. Portal (IOU) has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $136,795.85 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Portal (IOU) has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Portal (IOU) Profile

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Portal (IOU) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 2.35349812 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $140,175.06 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portal (IOU) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portal (IOU) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

