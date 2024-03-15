PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after buying an additional 11,640,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,405 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 1,891,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. PPL’s payout ratio is 103.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

