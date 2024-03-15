Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Duncan Leggett Sells 25,353 Shares

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($50,023.86).

Premier Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 150.80 ($1.93) on Friday. Premier Foods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 160 ($2.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,370.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

See Also

