Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Sells £20,053.71 in Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £20,053.71 ($25,693.41).

Premier Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

PFD traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 151.04 ($1.94). The company had a trading volume of 675,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Premier Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.05). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.01. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,370.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

