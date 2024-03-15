Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.66

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$84.66 and last traded at C$85.56, with a volume of 30268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$90.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

