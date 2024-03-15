Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Charles A. Kabbash Acquires 3,390 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $42,408.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,049.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FRST stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $295.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.73. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Primis Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

