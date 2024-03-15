Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.39

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.56 ($0.07), with a volume of 979527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Primorus Investments Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 11.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.16. The company has a market cap of £6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Primorus Investments alerts:

Primorus Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 31.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.