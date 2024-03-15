Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Buys 3,168 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 3,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,141 shares in the company, valued at $17,698,328.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Martin Tuchman bought 172 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $5,504.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Martin Tuchman bought 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $157,726.08.

On Friday, February 9th, Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman bought 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $1,226.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Martin Tuchman bought 2,047 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $65,504.00.

Shares of BPRN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 299,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 197,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

