ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.87

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 11557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ProAssurance

ProAssurance Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $296.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.74 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $2,988,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 110,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.