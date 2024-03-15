Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,023 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Progyny by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Progyny by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Progyny by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. Progyny has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

