Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 188,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.83. 2,656,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,091. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.43. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

