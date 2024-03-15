Prom (PROM) Trading 16.4% Lower This Week

Prom (PROM) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $233.57 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.80 or 0.00018823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005706 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00016209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,157.28 or 1.00239967 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00165068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.37888306 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $7,485,060.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

