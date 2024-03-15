Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan Sells 7,685 Shares

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRU traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,953. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

