Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Public Storage by 5.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.80. 453,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.10. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

