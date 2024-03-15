Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 49.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.69. The company had a trading volume of 402,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,540. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.85 and a 200 day moving average of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.