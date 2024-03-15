Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,003,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $146,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after buying an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,170,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,828. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

