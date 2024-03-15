Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,393 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

