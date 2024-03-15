Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.07. 692,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

