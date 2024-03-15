Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $163.01. 17,780,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.15.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

