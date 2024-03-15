Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,397 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. 3,817,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

