Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,026 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 692,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,585. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.