Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,238,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,719,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,312,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,716.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212,901 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,573,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. 30,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,676. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $720.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

