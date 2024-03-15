Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $21.98 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $246.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

