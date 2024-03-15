Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $514.20. 4,405,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,381. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $388.05 and a twelve month high of $520.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

