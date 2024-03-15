Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,398 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. 23,706,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,887,211. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

