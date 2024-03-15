Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 320,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 152,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,907,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,949,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,670,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,821,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,191. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

