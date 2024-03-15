Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. 666,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,533. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

