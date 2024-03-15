Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,557,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,673. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.99 and a one year high of $476.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.57. The firm has a market cap of $376.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

