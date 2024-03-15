Pure Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,661 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,725. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.