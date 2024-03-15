Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,871 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. 934,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
