Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $13.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

NUE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

NUE opened at $182.09 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,747,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Nucor by 21,987.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 526,597 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

