Q4 2026 EPS Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Dillard’s in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $9.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.16. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $32.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ FY2027 earnings at $32.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $438.28 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $447.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.36 and its 200-day moving average is $361.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 425.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dillard’s by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dillard’s by 352.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

