QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QHSLab Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,551. QHSLab has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About QHSLab

(Get Free Report)

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.