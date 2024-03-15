QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QHSLab Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,551. QHSLab has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About QHSLab
