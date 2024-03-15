QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 443.40 ($5.68).
QQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.64) to GBX 445 ($5.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.38) to GBX 390 ($5.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.96) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.
In related news, insider Sir Gordon Messenger bought 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £39,820.14 ($51,018.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,229. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
