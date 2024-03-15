Quantfury Token 1-Day Volume Tops $82,464.04 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $74.98 million and approximately $82,464.04 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00011007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.43227075 USD and is down -7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $97,898.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

