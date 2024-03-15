QUASA Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $145,023.18 and $1,288.17 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005745 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016154 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,363.22 or 1.00003169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010102 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.43 or 0.00165926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119918 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $970.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

