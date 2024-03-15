QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.26

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 145058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.12.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

