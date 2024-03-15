Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 4%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.08. 195,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 431,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Real Brokerage Stock Down 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

The stock has a market cap of $554.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 58.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

