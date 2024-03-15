Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2024 – Gulf Island Fabrication is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Gulf Island Fabrication was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

3/7/2024 – Gulf Island Fabrication is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Gulf Island Fabrication is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Gulf Island Fabrication is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

GIFI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. 14,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.40. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

