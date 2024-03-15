Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celsius (CELH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2024 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $65.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Celsius had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

CELH stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,568 shares of company stock valued at $54,898,782. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 195,167 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

