Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

TSE WPM opened at C$60.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$52.15 and a 52-week high of C$71.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

