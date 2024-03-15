Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ameresco (AMRC)

Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/12/2024 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/29/2024 – Ameresco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 2/29/2024 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2024 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ameresco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 149,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,488. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
