Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ameresco (AMRC)

Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2024 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Ameresco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

2/29/2024 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 149,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,488. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

